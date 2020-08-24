Save $300 on Microsoft Surface Laptop deals at Best Buy

You can save $300 on a Surface Laptop deal this week at Best Buy, with savings across the range available now. These traditionally pricey laptops aren't dropping to mind-blowingly cheap prices, but that chunk of cash off the final cost makes for an excellent discount that's worth checking out if you're shopping in this price range any way.

Those prices start at $899 right now, on a larger 15-inch configuration with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. That's perfect if you're looking for a zippy laptop with all the premium features the Surface Laptop brings, but you don't need bags of power under the hood. However, spend just $100 extra and you can upgrade to a 256GB SSD and switch to an i5 processor in a slightly better value Surface Laptop deal. we're seeing configurations all the way up to a 1TB SSD with an i7 processor available with the same $300 discount this week (now available for $2,099), so there's plenty to shop if you are looking to get some heavier computing or media editing done.

Straight down the middle, though, you'll find the best value in this $1,299 offer that brings an i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD to the party. If you're looking to dabble in more demanding programs and don't want to break the bank on a high spec machine, this might be the best option.

We're rounding up all of this week's Microsoft Surface Laptop deals just below, but if you're after something in a lower price range you'll find cheap laptop deals available from a range of retailers.

Shop all Microsoft Surface Laptop deals at Best Buy

Today's best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch laptop - i5, 256GB: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

However, for just $100 more you can upgrade to 256GB of SSD storage space. You are swapping over to a 13.5-inch display to make up for that, but if you're after something a little more portable then you've got yourself a winning deal. Elsewhere you'll find an Intel i5 processor and 8GB RAM as well.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch laptop - i7, 256GB: $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Upgrading to an i7 processor gives you a much faster laptop overall, and the 16GB RAM you'll find under the hood will only compound that speed. That means this is the model to go for if you're looking to multi-task more, especially between higher performance programs.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch laptop - i7, 512GB: $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Of course, if you're looking at an i7 processor with 16GB RAM you might be hoping for a little more storage as well. That's what this laptop configuration is offering, with the same $300 discount as the other models on sale this week.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch laptop - i7, 1TB: $2,399.99 $2,099.99 at Best Buy

Need even more storage? If you're going to be running a load of Adobe programs with uncompressed media files, this 1TB Surface Laptop deal might be a better fit. You'll find it for just over $2,000 this week, down from $2,399.

View Deal

More Microsoft Surface Laptop deals

You'll find the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 deals just below, with the cheapest prices from all across the web available in our comparison chart.

If you're after something with a little more flexibility, you'll find all the latest Surface Pro deals and Surface Go sales right here. Or, if you're after more luxury computing we're rounding up the best MacBook Pro deals and cheap MacBook Air sales as well.