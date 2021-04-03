Save $200 or bag a cheap RTX 3060 in this weekend's top gaming laptop deals

There are gaming laptop deals for all budgets this weekend - if you know where to look that is. Luckily, we're always on the hunt here at TechRadar and we've found three in particular that are worth shouting about.

For budget gaming laptop deals hunters, this weekend's top destination is the official Dell store, which has some excellent $200+ discounts on a pair of Dell G3 15 laptops for $649.99 and $749.99. The cheaper of the two, with a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is particularly good for the price, and definitely one of the cheapest we've ever seen to rock these specs. If you'd like a little more power, however, the second Dell G3 15 ups the Core i5 to an Intel Core i7-10750H - a significantly more powerful processor.

While these two Dell gaming laptop deals are the stars of the show this weekend, if you're looking for something a little more high-end we definitely recommend checking out this HP Omen 15 at the HP store for $1259.99. While this one doesn't have a juicy price cut right now, it's offering a very fair base price for the components on display here - an RTX 3060 graphics card, Ryzen 7-5800H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD to be precise. You can double up that RAM to 16GB for just $50 too, which makes this one powerful machine indeed.

Gaming laptop deals at Dell this weekend

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: $864.98 $649.99 at Dell

Save $214.99 - This Dell G3 15 is probably the cheapest gaming laptop deal we've seen so far to rock a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That graphics card in particular makes this Dell stand out amongst the usual budget gaming laptops - which normally only have the standard GTX 1650 at this price point.View Deal

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: $964.98 $749.99 at Dell

Save $214.99 - Also on sale is this upgraded version this weekend at the official Dell store. This one's packing the same GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, but significant upgrades that i5 processor to an Intel Core i7-10750H - a much, much speedier CPU that's normally only seen on high-end gaming laptops.View Deal

Dell - see all of this weekend's cheap gaming laptop deals

One excellent high-end gaming laptop deal

HP Omen 15 gaming laptop: $1259.99 at HP

OK, so there's no price cut on this brand new Omen 15 gaming laptop at HP, but considering you're getting an RTX 3060, Ryzen 7-5800H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's one of the better valued new high-end laptops out there right now. You can even double up that RAM for $50 if you'd like - probably a worthwhile investment in our eyes.View Deal

HP Store - check out this weekend's sale, plus configure your machine

