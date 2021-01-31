Save $100 when you buy two Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets at Amazon

If you're looking to kit the kids out with some safe and secure tablets this weekend, Best Buy's latest Amazon Fire tablet deals may be just the thing you're after. Best Buy is cutting up to $100 off its range of Kids Edition tablets when you buy two devices. That means you can keep both kids happy, and save some cash at the same time.

The biggest saving is on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition - you can pick up two for just $299.98 this weekend, down from a usual $399.98 price tag for both devices. That means you're paying $149.99 per tablet - a significant saving considering these gadgets usually come in at $200 a piece. The full HD 10.1-inch tablet offers up the best screen of the bunch, with plenty of storage under the hood - as well as all the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited content, easy to use parental controls, and a two year worry free guarantee as well.

If you're looking to spend a little less, however, you can also save $70 when you buy two Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets (bringing the final price down to $209.98 from $279.98). Or, you can grab two Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets for just $149.99, saving yourself $50 overall.

Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals

2x Amazon Fire HD 10.1-inch Kids Edition tablets: $399.98 $299.98 at Best Buy

Picking up two Fire tablets for the kids can save you $100 this weekend, with Best Buy cutting the price by $50 per tablet when you're buying for the whole family. That means you're paying just $149.99 per tablet - an excellent price for the full HD 10.1-inch model with 32GB of storage and plenty of kid-oriented content and safety features as well.

2x Amazon Fire HD 8-inch Kids Edition tablets: $279.98 $209.98 at Best Buy

You're saving $70 when you pick up two 8-inch tablets at Best Buy. That means each tablet is costing you around $105 rather than the $139.99 MSRP. This is the best model for most people looking for kid-friendly entertainment and security with a smaller screen (and lower price tag).

2x Amazon Fire 7-inch Kids Edition tablets: $199.98 $149.98 at Best Buy

You're picking up a smaller, lower resolution screen here, and there's only 16GB of onboard storage, however this is one of the cheapest tablets for kids on the market right now - and you can save an extra $50 at Best Buy when you grab two. That brings the final cost down below $150.

More Amazon Fire tablet deals

Of course, if you don't want to be locked into Amazon's Fire OS, you can find plenty more cheap Android tablets up for grabs right now, with Samsung Galaxy Tab A deals offering a particularly cheap option. If you're looking to spend a little more, though, we're also rounding up all the latest Samsung Galaxy tablet sales and iPad deals as well.