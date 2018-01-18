Save $200 on the LG V30 Plus in Australia right now

While LG decided not to launch the V30 flagship handset in Australia, the South Korean company did bring us a better version of the phone. The LG V30 Plus hit shelves in November 2017 with a price tag of $1,199 slapped on it.

For a limited time – between January 18 and January 31 (or until stocks last) – LG has dropped the price on the handset by $200. That discount, however, is available only at JB Hi-Fi, with the LG V30 Plus on sale for just $999 .

This premium handset features a 6-inch OLED display, 2:1 HDR/Dolby Vision-ready display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,300mAh fast-charging battery and is IP68-certified against water and dust. It's also got a dual camera (13MP + 16MP) setup on its rear and a 5MP snapper on the front.

What makes the V30 Plus better than the LG V30 is the doubled storage of 128GB and the inclusion of Quad DAC audio features and QuadPlay earbuds.

So, if you’re looking for a brand-new handset, head over to JB Hi-Fi and save yourself $200 on a premium smartphone.