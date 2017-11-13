LG plans to tackle the Note 8 with Australian V30 Plus release on November 16

UPDATED: We now have a confirmed Australian release date for the LG V30 Plus. LG's latest flagship will be available from November 16, 2017. The article below has been adjusted to reflect the new information.

While the regular LG V30 ended up passing us by Down Under, the LG V30 Plus, a much better version of the same phone, has now been confirmed for an Australian release on November 16, 2017.

Click the video below to watch out review of the LG V30.

Among the various improvements that LG V30 Plus can boast over the regular version are the inclusion of Quad DAC audio features and QuadPlay earbuds, as well as a larger storage capacity of 128GB, twice that of the 64GB capacity that came with the V30.

It's got a 6-inch, 2:1 HDR/Dolby Vision-ready display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,300mAh fast-charging battery and is IP68-certified against water and dust. It's also got a dual camera (13MP + 16MP) setup on its rear and a 5MP snapper on the front.