Samsung's 55-inch QLED TV drops to $749.99 at Best Buy - the lowest price ever

You don't have to spend thousands to score a premium QLED TV, and this deal from Best Buy proves just that. Right now, you can get this Samsung 55-inch QLED smart TV on sale for just $749.99 (was $849.99). That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a mid-size 2021 QLED TV.

QLED TV deal

Samsung 55-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - Best Buy has this stunning Samsung 55-inch QLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Samsung set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control.

View Deal

The Samsung Q60A series TV delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colors and intense blacks thanks to the Dual LED backlighting and Quantum Dot technology. The Q80A series is powered by the Quantum Processor 4K Lite that's coupled with Adaptive Sound for a cinema-like picture experience. You're also getting an ultra-sleek, slim design and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Shop more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and the best OLED TV deals.



You can also see more bargains with today's best Amazon deals and look forward to upcoming offers during the Black Friday deals event.