Samsung Super Bowl TV deals at Walmart: 4K TVs starting at $248

Walmart's Super Bowl TV sale is happening now and includes massive price cuts on a range of 4K TVs. Some of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen have been from Samsung with prices starting at just $248. You can find discounts on a variety of sizes that start at a 43-inch TV and go up to a massive 75-inch set at a range of prices to meet all your football viewing needs.

Our top Super Bowl TV pick is the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $348. That's a $252 discount and an incredible price for a feature-rich mid-screen TV.



The 55-inch TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung universal remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the PurColor technology and 4K resolution. The Samsung TV will also look good in your home thanks to the ultra-slim design and clean cable solution.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 $348 at Walmart

An incredible deal! You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $348 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

Shop more of Walmart's best Samsung Super Bowl TV deals below and keep in mind, these offers are ending soon, so you should take advantage of these fantastic discounts while you can.

Walmart Super Bowl TV deals:

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $248 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $248. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $328 $295 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $295. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities so you can seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows with the Samsung universal guide.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

You can get the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $477.99 at Walmart. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bright picture with bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,499.99 $897.99 at Walmart

Watch the big game on a big screen! Walmart has a whopping $600 price cut on the Samsung 75-inch 4K TV. The Ultra HD TV includes smart capabilities and features a slim, stylish design.

