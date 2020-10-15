Miss Amazon Prime Day? These Samsung S20 and Google Pixel 4 deals are still live

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but some deals still remain. They might not quite reach the atrial savings we saw over the past couple days, but some small discounts still remain on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, and Google Pixel 4. (Not in the US? Scroll below of the best deals in your region.)

All the phones we've found deals on are quality handsets, and some are only a few weeks or months old. The Samsung Note 20, for instance, came out in August yet is already on sale, even after Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (128GB): $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Note 20 is barely over a few months old but it's already the recipient of an eye-watering $200 discount over at Amazon. That's for an unlocked device too, so you'll be able to take your pick across the whole spectrum of carriers both big and small with this excellent Galaxy device.

We’ve certainly enjoyed the Galaxy S20 Plus so much it’s topped our best phones list essentially since it came out back in March. The combination of top-tier specs, triple rear camera with a 30x digital zoom, and leading features in a larger format has kept us impressed.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (128GB): $1,199 $999.99 at Amazon

Bag one of this year's hottest flagships for a bit cheaper than list price. You won't be disappointed either, the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of our most highly recommended phones and contains myriad powerful components, excellent cameras, and of course, that amazing 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

Google Pixel 4

The Google Pixel 4 is no slouch, especially considering how great its software-assisted cameras are. It also has great specs (for 2019), a stylish minimalist design and depth-sensing Soli tech that lets you navigate with in-air gestures. Just be aware of the small battery, which we found lasted a full day at best.

Google Pixel 4 (64GB, black): $699 $605 at Amazon

This price brings the venerable (but still amazing) Google Pixel 4 down to its lowest ever price right now at Amazon - a whole $100 cheaper than the new Pixel 5, for a phone that some would argue is just as capable.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A71

Want something a bit more affordable? The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G packs some of the best features of the S20 series in a mid-range feature-set with a lower price. And did we mention it supports 5G?

Samsung Galaxy A71 (128GB): $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

If you like the idea of upgrading to a 5G capable Android device but don't want to break the bank, look no further than the capable Galaxy A71 - now at a cheaper price at Amazon. A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 64MP rear camera and generous 4,500mAH round off the specs on this great mid-range device.

And if these aren’t exactly what you’re looking for, don’t worry – more deals should go live as we head into a serious deals season in the lead up to Black Friday in late November.

Here are Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 4 deals in your region:

