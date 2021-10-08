Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's success hints at an optimistic future for foldable phones

In August, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the same time at an Unpacked unveiling event - both are foldable phones that bend in different ways, with the former being pricier, bigger and more specced-out than the latter.

Several months on, it's emerged that the premium Galaxy Z Fold 3 hasn't been a runaway success though - because the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has taken that crown. According to The Korea Herald, combined sales of Samsung's two new foldable phones have hit a million in South Korea, Samsung's home country.

What's surprising is that apparently, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 makes up a startling 70% of those sales - or roughly 700,000 units - while the Z Fold 3 has a relatively modest 300,000 sales. That shows a big preference for the smaller, more affordable device over the super-premium one.

Of course, sales in other regions might vary, as the pricing and availability of the phones in various regions isn't always identical. However we'd expect the split to be roughly similar, if not the exact same percentages, in different markets around the world.

In many countries, Samsung likely boosted its sales by offering trade-in deals and free gifts for buying the phones, which make them a better value proposition than the price tags alone suggest.

Analysis: a good sign for cheap foldables

Other than the form factor, one of the key distinguishing factors between the Fold and Flip is the price point - while the Z Fold 3 started at a $1,799 / £1,599 / AU$2,499, the Flip 3 started at a relatively modest $999 / £949 / AU$1,499.

While the Z Flip 3 is far from a cheap phone, that's still the lowest cost we've seen for a foldable phone, making this the budget option for people looking for a flexible device.

The popularity of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 over its pricier premium sibling suggests there's a big appetite for foldable phones that don't break the bank. This flipper gives buyers a futuristic form factor without having to pay too much money (at least, compared to the Z Fold 3), which is likely why it's so popular.

Like Jerry Maguire, tech companies want to be shown the money, and there's little doubt that the success of this 'affordable' foldable will be noticed by Samsung, as well as other companies making foldables like Motorola and Huawei.

As a result, it's likely that more inexpensive foldables will be released in the future, to hit this desire for phones that bend but don't break the bank. We've already seen some companies toy with the idea, like TCL teasing a super-low-cost bending device, but so far nothing like that has hit the market.

But the success of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be an indicator to companies that they too could see success if they put out this kind of budget bender, so hopefully through 2022 we'll see more such devices. That's good news if you like this type of smartphone, but don't have all the money to splash on one just yet.