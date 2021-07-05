Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic appears in official 360-degree renders

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (the wearable previously known as just the Galaxy Watch 4) is due to appear sometime in August – either August 3 or August 11, according to rumors. Ahead of time, we've got another unofficial look at the design of this flagship smartwatch from Samsung.

These pictures come courtesy of well-known tipster Evan Blass, who has a very good track record when it comes to leaks. Nothing is official until Samsung makes it so, but it's very likely that this is what the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is going to look like.

What makes us even more sure that these renders are accurate is that they match up with previous leaks: you can see the thicker, more traditional bezel on both sets of pictures, suggesting that this wearable is the true successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

As well as black and silver casings, the images also show three strap colors: white, black, and silver. Again, that matches up with what we've seen before, so it looks as though the color combinations for this particular wearable are going to be rather reserved.

Rumors have been swirling about a new Samsung flagship smartwatch for quite a while now, but it was only recently that leaks pointed to the sportier Galaxy Watch Active 4 device getting the standard Galaxy Watch 4 naming instead. That means the more traditional timepiece is getting the Classic moniker, apparently.

Whatever the smartwatch ends up being called, we know it's going to run the revamped Wear OS (with added Tizen) software that Samsung and Google have been working together on. We heard a bit more about that at the end of last month.

Other rumors around this wearable suggest that it's going to go on sale for a starting price of around 470-500 euros (approximately $575/£416/AU$765) for the smaller 42mm version, so adjust your savings plans accordingly. That would make the wearable slightly more expensive than the model that preceded it.

Whatever the date is when the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (and the standard Galaxy Watch 4) appear, there's going to be plenty to look at: Samsung is being tipped to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Buds 2 on the same day. When it all happens, we will of course bring you the news right here on TechRadar.