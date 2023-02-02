Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal gets you a $100 credit at Amazon - here's how

Pre-orders for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 are live and we've just spotted a fantastic deal from Amazon unlocked devices specifically. The retailer is offering up to $100 in Amazon gift cards when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, plus you'll receive a free storage upgrade to 512GB (opens in new tab).



This Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal from Amazon applies to Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, which includes the Galaxy S23 ($799.99), the Galaxy S23 Plus ($999.99), and the Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1,199.99). The standard Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a $50 Amazon gift card, and the S23 Plus and Ultra will include a $100 gift card - all of which will be shipped to you instantly after you place your order. This pre-order deal from Amazon also includes a free storage upgrade from 128GB to 512GB, saving you up to $180.



The best part about Amazon's Samsung S23 pre-order deal is that you're getting an unlocked device, which means there are no trade-ins or upgrades required, and you aren't forced into a long-term plan from a carrier. If you're looking for a no-strings-attached offer on Samsung's latest and greatest device -this deal is for you.

Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal

