Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could be faster than Galaxy S9 and iPhone X

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is sure to be a very powerful phone, but it could be even more powerful than we expected, as it’s seemingly just been benchmarked with the unannounced Exynos 9820 chipset.

This is likely to be the successor to the Exynos 9810 which powers the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (except in the US, where the Snapdragon 845 is used), and based on the Geekbench listing, spotted by Mobielkopen, it’s a big upgrade.

The listing shows a multi-core score of 12,246 and a single-core result of 4,089. For comparison, an earlier benchmark showing the phone using the Exynos 9810 had a multi-core score of 8,984 and a single-core score of 3,716. This new result also tops the iPhone X in multi-core benchmarks by a significant margin.

If this is accurate then the Note 9 could be extremely powerful. Credit: Geekbench

Seems strange

It is odd though, as while the benchmark includes the expected 4GB of RAM, Samsung typically uses the same chipset for new Note models as it does for the S range model that launched earlier in the year – in this case the Exynos 9810-toting Galaxy S9.

Plus, as noted above there have been previous benchmarks showing the Note 9 using exactly that chip, so the sudden appearance of an Exynos 9820 benchmark is questionable and leaves us with some questions.

Because if this is a genuine benchmark then it could mean Samsung will stick the 9820 in the Note 9, but does that mean there won’t be a 9810 version? Or will only some regions get the 9820 model?

We’re not sure, but we should find out soon, as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to be announced on August 9.