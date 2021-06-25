RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 Ti in stock today at Newegg, but RTX 3080 remains elusive

We've found the Nvidia RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti in stock today as part of a Newegg Shuffle, a free lottery for buying popular GPUs and consoles. But there's less than an hour left to enter and follow Matt Swider. So far, we haven't seen the much-sought-after RTX 3080 in stock, nor is there a PS5 restock at Newegg as part of this haul. You can enter the Newegg Shuffle until 1pm EDT.

How to know about GPU restock:

Our GPU restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider sends out alerts when RTX graphics cards are back in stock. Yesterday, he sent out a tweet about Best Buy having RTX graphics cards in stock, and several people were able to get one.

Follow our GPU restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider for notifications and live updates.

Trust factor: In addition to helping 52,500 people get next-gen consoles through his Xbox and PS5 restock alerts, Matt is now tracking GPU stock in the US. Here's what we expect to see today and tomorrow from multiple American retailers.

Nvidia RTX GPU stock: Newegg today, Best Buy yesterday

The Newegg Shuffle today has five different RTX GPU options available to purchase – if you're lucky enough to win the product lottery. There are also two AMD Ryzen 9 processors on hand. On average, five to seven followers of Matt Swider's Twitter account are able to get one GPU or another option, according to his tweet replies.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU

RTX 5950X

RTX 3060

RTX 3070 Ti

RTX 3080 Ti

RTX 3090

The way the Newegg Shuffle works is... controversial. It's free, but it becomes a game of chance simply because these are the most popular items that Newegg Sells. Other retailers in the US, including Best Buy yesterday, have GPU stock for mere seconds. So the Newegg Shuffle feels fair.

However, you could enter 100 times and still not get 'picked' to buy an RTX GPU. There are just that many people trying to buy a new graphics card. What's even more contentious among GPU buyers is the fact that Newegg tends to mark up prices with bundles, so expect to pay over MSRP.

That being said, there are two MSI RTX 3090 GPU options that don't force you into buying a bundle, but the price is $2,279.99 and $2379.99 for the top-end RTX card.

Where to buy RTX GPUs for MSRP: Bets Buy and others

The Newegg Shuffle is only one option for RTX GPUs. While we find Amazon to make it nearly impossible to buy sought-after graphics cards, Antonline RTX stock lasts one or two minutes for the RTX 3080, the most coveted GPU. That's aged in the restock world. Best Buy has RTX GPUs for MSRP, but the inventory lasts just one minute – if that.

Antonline: Antonline often has RTX graphics cards in stock weekly and pairs them with other components (just like Newegg does). So you'll also be buying a motherboard, case, monitor or something else with it. The difference with Antonline is that it's first-come-first-serve (vs Newegg's lottery), so if you're fast enough, this is the one to watch. You just have to be okay with GPU bundles with tons of extras.

Best Buy: Best Buy had Nvidia RTX GPUs in stock yesterday and they were at their normal MSRP online. This may seem better than waiting 20 hours in line when it's a rare in-store restock (see our RTX 3080 Ti launch line coverage). Because the RTX cards from Best Buy aren't part of a bundle and because they're at retail price, they last less than a minute in some cases and we advise people to keep trying until they're totally sold out.

We'll let you know if RTX GPUs are in stock at Best Buy next week, although it's been every two weeks or so recently.

Amazon: This one is at the bottom simply because it's harder to find a GPU restock at Amazon. Whether it's bot scooping up the console before everyone else or a lack of inventory, securing a GPU at Amazon feels next to impossible. That's why our GPU restock tweets tend to focus on Newegg, where it's done by chance, and Best Buy, where it often has two weeks of RTX stock built up and unleashes them all at once. Amazon GPU sales come in drops and drabs.