RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and other GPUs are in stock this weekend – here's how to get it

GPU restock Twitter tracker news for June 12

Today, June 12, we see the Newegg Shuffle offering the Nvidia RTX 3060, the RTX 3070, the recently launched RTX 3070 Ti, the RTX 4080, the RTX 3080 Ti, the RTX 3090 and the AMD Radeon- based RX 6700. Amazon did have an early morning restock of the Zotac RTX 3080 Ti and 3060 this morning, but it sold out quickly.

In other words, it's been a fairly good week to buy an Nvidia RTX GPU, if you're willing to participate in the Shuffle. Besides Newegg, we saw Antonline and Best Buy restock the RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070 range. We're still waiting on the RTX 3070 Ti Best Buy stock to go live. It says 'Coming Soon' in place of the add to cart button. We'll send a Twitter alert and update this news story when that happens.

The Newegg Shuffle today contains the Gigabyte RTX 3080 GPU, although since this is the most sought-after graphics card, it's paired with a Gigabyte motherboard for $1,429.98. That's better than eBay prices (plus you get a motherboard), but steep for many people expecting to pay closer to MSRP.

There's a more palpable deal for RTX 3070 Ti GPU stock. It pairs the brand new EVGA GPU with a 700W power supply for a price of $864.98. That's at least closer to MSRP.

The RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090 and RX 6700 are a part of the Newegg lottery today and have options without a bundle, but the prices are marked up compared to the normal MSRP in those cases. They're still better than reseller prices.

Other options for the RTX 3070 Ti at MSRP this week

As our GPU Twitter tracker reported with an alert, the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti was in stock at EVGA this morning, June 11, as its 'Elite member' 24-hour headstart expired

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

As of our reporting on Saturday, June 12, Best Buy still says 'Coming Soon' on its RTX 3070 Ti product page. The RTX 3080 was in stock at Best Buy on Thursday, and we're tracking when and where it'll be available to buy next. We're checking the latest information on Best Buy GPU inventory with our retail sources.

Advice: People dislike this 'lottery' method of buying GPU stock, but manufacturer websites are unable to handle the volume of traffic sent to their pages. Other tactics are being used to thwart bots: EVGA, for example, allows its EVGA Elite members exclusive access on the 3070 Ti by 24 hours (non-members have a chance to buy it tomorrow, June 11).

RTX GPU in stock most recently

