RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT, and more available through Newegg Shuffle

Newegg Shuffle is back for April 7, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and right out the gate it includes a slew of RTX 3060 cards, as well as a couple of RTX 3070 and RX 6700 XT cards, and even a particular console bundle that everyone's been clamoring for. Yes, there's even a PS5 restock right now.

First off, there's what most of you are here for, the standard PS5 bundle (which comes with The Nioh Collection, Spiderman Miles Morales, and Demon's Souls, as well as an extra DualSense wireless controller), which comes with two buying options: first, you can get the bundle with a PlayStation HD camera (great for streamers) for $839, or you can get it with a copy of The Last Of Us II (PS4) for $805.

For the graphics card offerings, we'll start with the RTX 3060, of which there are four cards to choose from.

First, there's the EVGA RTX 3060, bundled with an EVGA 650W power supply for $469. Next, there's the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3060, which is bundled with a Gigabyte 650W Intel form factor power supply for $538.

Next, we have the MSI Gaming X RTX 3060, with four buying options: there's the card itself for $509, bundled with an MSI Clutch GM41 gaming mouse for $554, bundled with an MSI Immerse gaming headset for $569, and finally, bundled with an MSI Vigor GK50 low profile gaming keyboard for $579.

Last up, we have Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3060, which can be purchased on its own for $519, or bundled with an Asus Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $719.

For the Radeon RX 6700 XT, there are two cards available. First, there's the MSI Mech 2X RX 6700 XT for $749, and the Asus Tuf Gaming RX 6700 XT, with two buying options: the card itself for $799 and bundled with the Asus Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $1,044.

Finally, we have a pair of RTX 3070 cards, with several buying options.

First, there's the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3070 bundled with one of three different motherboards: the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $974, the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC ATX AMD motherboard for $974, and the Gigabyte Z490 Vision G ATX Intel motherboard (which matches the color scheme of the card) for $994.

And finally, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070, which comes bundled with one of two motherboards: the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC ATX AMD motherboard or the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard, both for $994.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.