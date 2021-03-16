RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RX 6900 XT now available on Newegg Shuffle

Newegg tried to be sneaky by running a Shuffle event two days in a row but we weren't fooled, spotting new offerings from Nvidia and AMD for those looking to snag some hard-to-get graphics cards, including the RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RX 6900 XT. The event runs on March 16 from 1pm to 4pm EDT, so you'll have to move fast.

Today's Shuffle event is all about GPUs.

First up, there's the EVGA RTX 3060, which comes with two options: first, there's the card itself for $389, then you have the card bundled with an EVGA Supernova 650W PSU for $474, which is good if you need to upgrade your power supply to handle the new card.

Next, there's the EVGA RTX 3070 for $639, with no bundle options. Finally, for AMD enthusiasts, there's the XFX Speedster Merc 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT for a face-melting $1,499.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.