RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3090 in stock on Newegg Shuffle - for a limited time

The latest Newegg Shuffle is here and now's your chance to buy a hard-to-find RTX 3090, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti, or RTX 3060 graphics cards, as well as a Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X.

The drawing for March 5 runs from 1PM to 4PM EST, so these cards won't be around for long.

The Shuffle is light on RTX 3060 cards today, with the only offerings being an Asus Dual RTX 3060 for $329 – which is the cheapest we've seen in recent Shuffles – and an MSI Ventus 2X RTX 3060 for $479.

On the Asus Dual RTX 3060, there's also an option to bundle it with an Asus Tuf B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $476.

There is an RTX 3060 Ti though, the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3060 Ti for $669, which also comes with the option to bundle it with an Asus Tuf B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $816.

There are three RTX 3070 cards on offer though, with the MSI Ventus 3X RTX 3070 for $739, the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3070 for $779, and the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3070 for $799. This last one also has the option to bundle it with the Asus Tuf B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $946.

Finally – from RTX cards at least – there's the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3090 card for an eye-watering $2,169. There's no bundle option for this one, but for this kind of money, we're assuming you can just buy it at full price with all those gold coins you have stashed away in a giant vault with a golden dollar sign emblazoned on it.

Outside of graphics cards, there are two AMD Ryzen 9 processors on the shuffle, the Ryzen 9 5900X for $549 and the Ryzen 9 5950X for $799.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.