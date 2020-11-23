Roomba Black Friday 2020 deals: the best robot vacuums at prices that don't suck

If you're looking for the best iRobot Roomba Black Friday 2020 deals among the flood of early Black Friday deals rolling out this week, you're in luck. We pulled together the 10 best Roomba deals for Black Friday that you can find right now and we're updating the list every day so you can get the best deal possible on everyone's favorite robot vacuum.

Even after more than a week on sale, lot of these deals are still going strong, like the Roomba i3+ for just $399.99 on Amazon or the top-of-the-line Roomba s9+ for $1,099 on Amazon, a $200 savings.

You can also grab the Roomba 692 for just $219.98 over at Amazon or the Roomba e6 for just $269.99 at Walmart, a $180 savings.

The iRobot Roomba, the iconic brand of robot vacuum cleaners, were one of the first smart home devices that caught on with consumers many years ago, and it hasn't slowed down since. The best iRobot Roomba Black Friday 2020 deals are going to come and go during the week, so make sure to check back regularly for the latest updates.

While there are a lot of competitors, iRobot continues to put out some of the highest-quality robot vacuums out there thanks to their commitment to robotics education at schools around the country, which helps attract some of the top engineering talent around.

As a result, Roombas can be a bit on the pricier side of the market, which makes these Roomba Black Friday deals all the more special. We went through the major retailers and pulled out the 10 best Roomba Black Friday deals you can get right now. (Not in the U.S.? Scroll down for the best Roomba deals in your region.)

Best-seller Roomba 692: $319.99 $219.98 at Amazon

A great entry-level robot vacuum and one of the top selling models out there, the Roomba 692 features adaptive navigation and dual multi-surface brushes to clean everything from hardwood floors to tile to medium-pile carpets at an affordable price made even better with $100 off over at Amazon.View Deal

Roomba 670: $329.99 $179.00 at Walmart

Another fantastic entry-level robot vacuum, the Roomba 670 features adaptive navigation and dual multi-surface brushes to clean everything from hardwood floors to tile to medium-pile carpets at an affordable price made even better with $150 off over at Walmart.View Deal

Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum: $249.99 $199.99 at Home Depot

The Roomba 614 robot vacuum is a very affordable robot vacuum unit with a 3-stage cleaning system that lifts and loosens dirt and debris from even medium-pile carpets and sucks it up. With a 90-minute run time before needing a recharge, the Roomba 614 is the perfect entry-level set it and forget it robot vacuum – now for 20% off at Home Depot.View Deal

Roomba i3+: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Roomba i3+ combines both affordability and advanced features with a self-emptying dustbin built into its charging base, making it the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it robot vacuum. Now, with $200 off over at Amazon, it's more affordable than ever.View Deal

Roomba E6: $449.00 $269.00 at Walmart

The Roomba E6 comes Wi-Fi-enabled and was designed with homes with pets in mind. Powerful suction and a high-efficiency filter traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris. With $180 in savings at Walmart right now, you can't go wrong.View Deal

Roomba i7 with Automatic Dirt Disposal: $999.99 $799.00 at Amazon

This Wi-Fi-enabled Roomba i7 comes with an automatic dirt disposal charging base, so you don't have to worry about emptying your Roomba every week. What's more, it's compatible with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant to better integrate it into your smart home environment - all for $200 off over at Amazon.

Roomba E5: $349.99 $249.99 at Home Depot

Get a great deal on this powerful little robot vacuum with five times the lifting-suction of the Roomba 600 series for $100 off over at Home Depot ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

Roomba i7 Bundle: $879.99 $599.00 at Walmart

This Roomba i7 bundle from Walmart includes the highly-popular Roomba i7 model with Wi-Fi connectivity comes with extra edge-sweeping brushes, extra high-efficiency filters, dual multi-surface rubber brushes, and a 2-year extended warranty – all for just $280 off at Walmart right now.View Deal

Roomba i3: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

The Roomba i3 with Wi-Fi features 10 times the suction of the Roomba 600 series robot vacuums at a fantastic price thanks to $100 off over at Amazon right now.View Deal

Roomba S9+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal: $1,299.99 $1,099.00 at Amazon Get all the power of this top of the line Roomba S9 robot vacuum with the convenience of automatic dirt disposal – all for $200 off over at Amazon.View Deal

Best Roomba Deals in your region

Not in the U.S.? We pulled together some great Roomba deals, no matter where you are.