Roku owners will be the first to stream bizarre new Nic Cage movie

Audio player loading…

Roku has struck a streaming exclusivity deal with Lionsgate to bring its movies to the Roku Channel after their Starz debut. This means that both recent and to-be-released movies produced by Lionsgate will be streamed first for owners of Roku's various streaming sticks. What's more, many of these films are somewhat prolific, too.

Deadline reports that the deal, set to last multiple years, will bring every Lionsgate-produced film set for a theatrical release to the ad-supported Roku Channel after a brief window of exclusivity on the Starz streaming channel.

Such films include the latest (and perhaps the most bizarre) Nicolas Cage flick, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, along with several much-anticipated titles like John Wick 4, Expendables 4 and the upcoming Borderlands movie adaptation of the popular video game franchise.

Another big win for Roku?

This multi-year deal with Lionsgate means that the best Roku streaming sticks have yet another arrow in their quiver. Roku has impressed in recent years thanks to its high-quality and affordable streaming devices, some of which support 4K viewing. Not only that, the streamer has one of the more robust rosters of streaming channels around, from popular picks like Netflix and Disney Plus to a litany of services covering specific entertainment like documentaries or sports.

The addition of Lionsgate-produced theatrical releases is a great addition if you're especially wary about returning to the cinemas during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It means you'll get to watch huge blockbusters like John Wick 4 and the Jennifer Lopez-led Shotgun Wedding not too long after their theatrical debut.

Roku itself has been on a bit of a roll over the past couple of months. The latest Roku OS 11 update added some much-needed personalization and content recommendation upgrades to its streaming sticks, while also adding an AI-driven dialogue volume boost as a great accessibility feature.

You could make the argument that there's never been a better time to own a Roku streaming device, then, especially given these crucial updates alongside bagging exclusive entertainment in the form of Lionsgate-produced movies.

And if you've just recently bought a Roku streamer for yourself, we have in-depth guides on how to set up a Roku streaming stick, how to connect your Roku streamer to Wi-Fi and even a quick look at three underrated Roku tips that'll turn you into a streaming pro.