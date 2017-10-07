ROK Mobile has a cheap unlimited data plan for just $50

ROK Mobile is now offering what it claims is the cheapest unlimited data plan available on the "nation's best network," Verizon.

ROK is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), so it offers mobile service on the network of another cellular service provider. Beyond Verizon, ROK also offers service on Sprint's network. And, its plans lean heavily on the affordable side.

The new plan offered by ROK is particularly appealing because it's just $50 a month for unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data, and it runs on Verizon's extensive network. The price is better than most.

A highly competitive unlimited data plan

Next to the data plans offered by other major carriers like T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and even Verizon itself, ROK's plan stands out as a compelling offer.

At $50 a month, it beats the regular price of an unlimited data plan for a single line from most other carriers. Since it's a no-contract plan, it also doesn't require any credit check.

There are limits to the service, such as no Wi-Fi hotspot usage, streaming video limited to standard definition and data deprioritization after 20GB of use. But, these limitations are similar to those found in other carriers' unlimited data plans.

A unique perk that comes with ROK's unlimited data plan is free roadside assistance, which can be valuable to drivers, especially with winter approaching. ROK also provides free international calling and access to 30 million Wi-Fi hotspot that can be found by users on the MyROK App.

For anyone that prefers Sprint's network, ROK offers another unlimited data plan for $45 that runs on Sprint.