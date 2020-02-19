Ring doorbell sale: get a free Echo Dot and save on the Ring doorbell 2 at Best Buy

Beef up your home security and save money with this smart home bundle deal from Best Buy. Right now, you can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale for $169.99 and receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. Best Buy also has the Ring Pro and a free Echo Dot on sale for $199.99.



The Ring Doorbell 2 allows you to monitor your home from anywhere with notifications that are sent to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. The Ring will send alerts as soon as motion is detected and features two-way talk so you can hear and speak with visitors. The Alexa-enabled Ring includes a convenient removable battery pack and comes with two interchangeable faceplates so you can match your security with your home.



The Ring doorbell works with Amazon Alexa and will send alerts to Echo Devices so you can hear and speak to visitors entirely hands-free. The Echo Dot can also play music, make calls, and control other smart home devices. A 3rd generation Echo Dot currently retails for $49.99, so with this bundle deal, you're saving a total of $80. This is a limited time offer, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Ring doorbell deals:

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot: $248.99 $169 at Best Buy

You can save $30 on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with this bundle deal from Best Buy. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 works with Alexa and sends alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $298.99 $199 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $50 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts and hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

