Reliance Jio is offering Rs. 2,200 cashback on exchanging your old dongle for the JioFi

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has announced an exchange offer on the JioFi, the company’s 4G portable hotspot. Under this offer, the customers will get a cashback of Rs. 2,200 on exchanging their old modem or dongle while buying the JioFi 4G hotspot.

The JioFi 4G hotspot is currently available for Rs. 999 from Jio.com and Reliance Digital offline stores. The JioFi 4G hotspot is powered by a 2,300mAh battery and can connect up to 10 devices at once. The device was launched at Rs. 1,999 and it received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in September last year.

JioFi exchange offer

Under the Reliance Jio JioFi exchange offer, you will get 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each in your MyJio account which can be redeemed while recharging with the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans. To claim this offer, you need to first purchase the JioFi 4G dongle worth Rs. 999 from Jio.com or Jio retailers.

After purchasing the JioFi 4G hotspot, you need to get your Jio SIM activated by first recharging with Rs. 99 for Jio Prime and then either with the Rs. 198 plan or the Rs. 299 plan. Then, you need to give the non-Jio modem or dongle at the Reliance Digital store. Once you give the device at the Jio store, the cashback vouchers will be credited to your MyJio account.

The Rs. 199 recharge gives 2GB 4G data per day for 28 days and the Rs. 299 plan gives 3GB 4G data per day with a validity of 28 days. Additionally, users will get unlimited local and STD voice calls and 100 free SMS per day.