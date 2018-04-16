Reliance Jio may launch JioHomeTV offering SD and HD channels soon

After disrupting the Indian telecom market with its competitive pricing, Reliance Jio is now all set to enter the entertainment segment with the JioHomeTV. This service from Jio is not a part of the Jio DTH service that was reportedly cancelled by the company.

The JioHomeTV may offer standard-definition (SD) channels at Rs. 200 and standard definition + high definition (HD) channels at Rs. 400. The service is based on Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service or eMBMS.

Reliance Jio had tested this service using the JioBroadcast app, which has been now removed from the Google play store. eMBMS combines the one-to-many broadcast architecture used by TV channels and FM radio channels with the one-to-one system used by telecom services.

One of the advantages of this technology is that customers are not required to have an active internet connection as the content will be placed in the broadcast mode which can be viewed by viewers in both SD and HD quality.

While there has been no confirmation or announcement from Reliance Jio regarding this, the company last year, during its quarterly update for the third quarter stated that it had successfully performed eMBMS broadcast streams across India.

The Jio DTH service had earlier been subject to several leaks and we had even seen images of its Set-Top-Box along with the remote. It was mentioned that the service is being launched soon. However, recent reports have revealed that the Jio DTV service has been cancelled by the company.