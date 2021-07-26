Rad Power's latest off-road e-bike is super powerful, and surprisingly cheap

Rad Power Bikes, which makes some of the toughest and best electric bikes around, has released a new version of its RadRhino off-roader that opens up the trails to riders who've never strayed off-road before.

The original fat-tire RadRhino was the company's flagship e-bike, and the latest model makes several accessibility improvements to make off-roading more accessible. These include a custom geared motor to make light work of hills, powerful hydraulic disc brakes with hard-wearing ceramic pads, and a simplified interface with large displays showing essential stats such as time and distance.

Unlike earlier models, the new RadRhino 6 Plus (known as the RadRover 6 Plus in the US) has a battery that's partially integrated into the frame, reducing bulk and keeping the lines cleaner. It's still removeable though, popping out easily for charging.

You can also remove the battery when locking the bike up in public, which is a real advantage - as Tobias Taupitz, founder and COO of bike insurance company Laka told TechRadar last year, e-bike batteries are particular targets of thieves and vandals.

Easy riding

The battery's new position, combined with a lowered head tube, makes for easier mounting and dismounting. The bike is available with both high-step and step-through frames, with two sizes to suit a wider range of heights.

(Image credit: Rad Power Bikes)

The RadRhino 6 Plus goes on sale in early September for $1,999 / €1,899 (about £1,500 / AU$2,700), which makes it one of the cheapest e-bikes of its type. Few of the big-name e-bikes we've tested drop below the $2,000 mark, and some cost well over twice as much.

Analysis: building an e-bike for every rider

One of the great advantages of e-bikes is their ability to lower the barrier to cycling, and it's great to see big names taking note. Together with power assistance to take the strain out of hills, design features like step-over frames and easily accessible controls make cycling more accessible to a wider range of people who'd otherwise avoid it.

We're starting to see a real increase in the number of accessible road e-bikes hitting the streets, such as the Islabikes eJanis, which we reviewed in March this year. This e-bike is thoughtfully designed for riders who aren't as limber as they once were due to age, injury or illness, with handlebars and a seat that are quick and easy to adjust, light-touch grip-shift gears, and power controls that can be operated with a gentle tap of your thumb.

The Islabikes eJanis has soft-touch power controls within easy reach of the rider's thumb (Image credit: Future)

Similarly, the Cowboy 4 road bike, which is our current pick for the best e-bike of 2021, is supremely easy to ride and has a step-through frame option that was missing from the company's earlier models.

It's not just city bikes that are getting more accessible – we're starting to see a real increase in the number of e-bikes designed to open up trails to a wider range of riders too. The Islabikes eJimi is a lightweight mountain bike with the same light-touch controls as the eJanis, plus extra low gearing for tackling hills, and earlier this year, Juiced Bikes released a new version of its all-terrain RipCurrent S fat-tire e-bike with a step-over frame and rear pannier rack.

The step-through Juiced Bikes RipCurrent S is equally at home on trails and city streets (Image credit: Juiced Bikes)

Now we have the RadRhino 6 Plus as well. The bike's redesigned brakes don't just require less strength to operate, they can also be adjusted to suit different sized hands to reduce fatigue. The ability to remove the battery doesn't just make it look sleeker, it also lightens the bike, making it much easier to lift and carry.

While projects like the new EBK Grand Prix Series seek to make e-bikes cool and appealing to younger riders, it's refreshing to see so many companies embracing those with less mobility as well. Hopefully we'll see even more big names branching out with more inclusive designs soon, so there's truly an e-bike for everyone.