Quick - these are the headphones to buy before Prime Day finishes

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Now that Prime Day is winding down, there's still time to pick up a great deal on a pair of stellar headphones. Prime Day is all about getting the tech you want for less, saving your wallet while bringing you a little extra joy - and what brings joy better than music?

The Prime Day deals allow you to save money on top brands such as Sony, Apple's Airpods, Beats by Dre, and sport headphones such as Shokz. Deals are now running out for the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales, and they likely won't go this low again until Black Friday later in the year, towards the end of November. So, if you're looking for a cheaper way to soundtrack the summer, pick up one of the deals below and take advantage of the waning Prime Day discounts.

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These wireless headphones deliver excellent noise-cancellation and great sound quality, together with a comfortable design and surprisingly little weight for their size. We think they're amazing.

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $329.99 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100.99 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now, and with just over $100 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. This deal is only available for the white model, but the silver and black models are discounted to $299.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $79 – To get Apple's premium earbuds for the best price, Amazon is your best port of call. This isn't quite the lowest they've ever been – they dropped to $159 last Black Friday – but it's as cheap as they've ever been otherwise. A great deal that won;t last much longer.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2nd gen (2019): $79 at Crutchfields (opens in new tab)

What about the older versions? For $79 they're pretty much a steal and still give you all the connectivity benefits that you would want from Apple's flagship headphones. Hurry though, as stock is low.



(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds | $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - On this great Beats deal. The Studio Buds have up to 8 hours of listening, active noise canceling, and CLass 1 Bluetooth connectivity. A perfect go-anywhere earbud.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): $179 $164.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – These aren't much of a deal, but this price at Walmart is the best we've found so far over Prime Day for the latest AirPods. Compared to the cheapest version, they give you better audio quality, Spatial Audio and more battery life.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: $499 $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – Apple's most elite and expensive headphones are at their lowest price today at Best Buy. $449 is a really good price for some of the most astounding-sounding wireless headphones ever, and the noise cancellation is excellent. They've been as low as $429 in the past on a couple of occasions, but they rarely dip lower than this price.



(opens in new tab) AfterShokz OpenMove wireless bone conduction headphones | $79.95 now $55.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on these bone conduction headphones from Shokz (formerly AfterShokz) which leave your ears open to the wider world while blasting out the tunes through bone conduction technology. Essential to keep your ears out for traffic when running.

(opens in new tab) AfterShokz Aeropex wireless bone conduction headphones | $129.95 now $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

An improvement on the OpenMove, with two extra hours of battery life and increased water resistance. It sports the same great design leaving your ears open to the world, and comes bundled with a handy sports belt to keep your phone or mid-run snacks handy.

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: £350 £209 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% – the best headphones you can buy in 2021 may have previously dropped to £233, but this is still a great deal. Coming with a stellar sound performance, excellent noise cancellation, and a ton of audiophile-friendly features, the XM4 are well worth buying at this price.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 600BTNC: £79.99 £60 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - If you're after something on the cheaper side but don't want to give up features like active noise cancellation, the JBL Tune 600BTNC offer up excellent value for money at £60. Well worth an investment if you don't have the budget for some of the premium options on the list.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro £239 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 – Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds are still up there with the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to balancing features, noise-blocking skills, sound quality, and comfort. This is a good price compared to normal, though they have dropped as low as £170 for short periods in recent months.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Gen £109 £99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £10 – This doesn't look like much of a saving on its face, but it's actually the joint-lowest price that these earbuds have ever been, so if you want to know you're paying the least possible (at least, so far) then this is it.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): £169 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – This is the best deal we've found on AirPods 3rd Gen (Apple's latest version of its earbuds that don't have the noise cancellation you get in AirPods Pro) in the UK this Prime Day, but it's not much of a blockbuster. In recent months, these have dropped a few times to £145 or even £135, so it may be worth hanging on.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: £549 £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100 – This is a decent price for Apple's awesome-sounding over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation. In the past, we've seen them for as low as £399, but rarely – they've also been around £429 on occasion. If you want a pair today, this is the best price we've seen, and we think they're worth it at this price still – they sound incredible.



(opens in new tab) Shoks OpenRun | was £129.95 now £103.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £24 - The Shokz OpenRun are the cream of the bone conduction crop, with fast charging, an 8-hour battery life and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

(opens in new tab) AfterShoks Aeroprex | was £149.95 now £95.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £54 - AfterShokz (now Shokz)'s premium bone conduction headphones are heavily discounted here, and even comes bundled with thee sports belt like its US deal counterpart.

