Today's best Apple Watch deal is the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price

Deals on the Apple Watch 7 have been difficult to find due to the popularity of Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, but luckily for you, we've spotted the Apple Watch on sale for a record-low price of $349 ($399) at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the best deal we've seen for this particular model.



The Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



Today's Apple Watch deal applies to the Black, Blue, Green, Red, and Starlight sports bands, which are all currently in stock and ready to ship. While we've seen frequent deals on the Red and Blue colors, the Black model is rarely in stock, and this is the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - We've spotted the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's latest smartwatch. The Series 7 has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's deal is for the Black, Blue, Green, and Starlight sports bands and all smartwatches are in stock and ready to ship.

