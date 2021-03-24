PS5, RTX 3060, and RTX 3090 available now on Newegg Shuffle for a limited time

Another day, another Newegg Shuffle, with this one being another brief event running on March 24 from 1pm to 3pm EDT, but Newegg is offering a digital PS5 bundle, an RTX 3060, and an RTX 3090 graphics card, so it's definitely worth taking a look.

Starting off with the PS5, Newegg is offering up a different bundle then earlier offers. This one is a digital edition console with an extra DualSense controller and an HD camera for $529, which is about $150 less than other bundles we've seen lately.

As for the graphics cards, we've got the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3060, OC edition, with two options. The first is just the card itself, for $519, and the second is a bundle with an Asus Tuf Gaming B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $669.

Next, we have three RTX 3090 cards from Asus (no bundle options on these), and the prices on these are downright shocking. First, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3090 for $2,139. That's the cheapest of the three, with the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3090 costing $2,239, and the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3090 in white costing $2,341. Needless to say, these last three cards are some premium hardware.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.