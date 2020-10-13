Prime Day robot vacuum cleaner deals will save you money – and time on chores

Want to clean up on more than just good offers with the Prime Day deals 2020 sales? Then these robot vacuum cleaners will have your home spotless without you having to lift a finger.

Amazon's knocking hundreds of dollars off a range of automated cleaning bots from Shark and iRobot, freeing you up time on your daily chores.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more robot vacuum deals in your region.

Shop all the Amazon Prime Day deals here

From the high-end, self-emptying Shark Empty XL RV10001AE and iRobot Roomba i6+ to the entry level iRobot Roomba 692, these vacuum cleaners can be programmed to scout your home for dust and dirt, weaving around your furniture automatically.

Handling multiple floor surfaces from hardwoods to carpets and tiling, they're also excellent for taking on the mess left behind by fur-shedding pets.

Shark Empty XL RV1001AE Robotic Vacuum: $334.99 (44% off) at Amazon

This robot vacuum cleaner from Shark can look after your cleaning duties for a month, with total home mapping, voice commands and powerful suction powers. Save 44% off this smart vacuum cleaners usual price.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (37% off) at Amazon

A Wi-Fi-powered robot vacuum cleaner that can handle hardfloors, carpets, pet hairs and the most tough suction jobs, you can save 37% off the usual iRobot Roomba 692 smart vacuum cleaner this Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum: $399.99 (42% off) at Amazon

A robot vacuum cleaner that can listen to your voice and get the job done without you lifting a finger. Ideal for homes with pets, it'll map your home and not stop until the cleaning job is done, with a tangle-free multi-surface rubber brush.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum: $599.99 (25% off) at Amazon

Trapping allergens, understanding your voice commands, connecting to your Alexa smart home and even emptying itself after you've cleaned up, the iRobot Roomba i6+ is an advanced robot vacuum at a great price this Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal

There's a model for all price points here, and while the high-end models can take more of the heavy lifting off your hands, even the affordable Roomba 692 can take care of cleaning duties while you're out and about.

More robot vacuum deals

Looking for more robot vacuum cleaner deals? Check out these great prices on the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30, one of our favorite robot vacuums, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.

Today's best Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C deals Reduced Price eufy by Anker, BoostIQ... Amazon Prime $299.99 $279.99 View Deal

Other top Amazon device deals

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.