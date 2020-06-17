Forget Prime Day, Amazon's Summer Sale is here with deals on the Echo, Kindle, Fire TV Stick, more

While Amazon's biggest 2020 sale event, Prime Day, is still up in the air, the retail giant has surprised us with a secret summer sale that includes price cuts on Amazon's best-selling devices. Amazon's Summer Sale is happening in the US and UK and includes fantastic deals on streaming devices, tablets, smart speakers, security cameras, and more.



Amazon's top device deals include a $20 / £20 price cut on the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, making it just $29.99/ £29.99, the best-selling Fire TV Stick streaming media player on sale for just $29.99/ £19.99, and the all-new, hands-free, 4K streaming player Fire TV Cube discounted down to $99.99/ £89.99. If you're looking for tablet and e-reader deals, you can get the Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99/ £39.99 or save $25 on the 2019 Kindle Paperwhite.



Amazon also has bargains on security cameras like the popular Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with a free Echo Dot on sale for $189 (down from $298.99) and a $45 discount on the all-new Blink XT security camera.



You can browse more of Amazon's top summer sale picks below, but keep in mind these are limited-time offers that are ending soon.

Amazon Summer Sale picks in the US:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $29.99 in Amazon's Father's Day sale. That's a $20 discount for the smart speaker, which can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Echo (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Get the 3rd generation Echo on sale for $69.99. The smart speaker produces premium sound and works with Amazon Alexa to answer questions, play music, and control other smart home devices with the command of your voice.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. The compact smart home display works with Amazon Alexa, and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels and apps, and features an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99. The hands-free 4K streaming player is Alexa compatible, so you can use your voice to control your TV and play music from apps like Amazon Music, Spotify, and more.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

You can snag the Amazon Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $39.99. The seven-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

All-new Kindle: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

You can score a $25 price cut on the 2019 Amazon Kindle. That's the best price we've found for this e-reader, which features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy your e-reader indoors and outdoors.

Blink XT2 Smart Security Two-Camera Kit: $179.99 $134.99 at Amazon

The Blink XT2 smart security two-camera kit gets a $45 discount at Amazon. The outdoor/indoor security camera features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and works with Alexa.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $298.99 $189 at Amazon

You can save $60 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free third-generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts, and you can hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

Amazon Summer Sale picks in the UK:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon UK summer sale sale kicks off with this belter of a deal on the fantastic Echo Dot 3rd Gen. You're getting a £20 (40%) discount on a great little smart speaker that will give you full Amazon Alexa smart assistant support - playing music, checking the weather and all sorts of other uses.

Echo (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker: £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Want something a little bigger? There's a £30 discount on the latest generation Amazon Echo this week, with features the same Amazon Alexa voice assistant as the Echo Dot, but has a much bigger, louder and better speaker.

Echo Plus + Philips Hue bundle: £139.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Better still is this fantastic £65 saving on a top of the line Echo Plus, complete with a free Philips Hue light bulb thrown in. This is aimed at kickstarting your smart home setup, as both are fully compatible with each other - simply make use of the Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

If you want a screen to go along with your smart assistant, then you can save £20 right now on the latest Amazon Echo Show 5. This compact smart home display works with Amazon Alexa, and allows you to video call any of your family, friends or colleagues.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Get one of the very best TV streaming devices available right now for under £20. There are tens of thousands of available channels and apps, and you'll be getting full support from the Alexa voice remote.

All-new Fire TV Cube: £109.99 £89.99 at Amazon

If you want to go 4K and get a full range of powerful media player functionality then this Fire TV Cube is enjoying a £20 discount right now. It's got Alexa built right in as well as full support on apps like Amazon Music, Spotify, and more.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

When it comes to cheap tablets, the Amazon Fire 7 is hard to beat, especially when it's on sale like today. Inside it's got 16GB of storage, Alexa support, and features up to seven hours of battery life, making it great value for £40.

Blink XT2 smart security camera: £99.99 £74.99 at Amazon

The Blink XT2 is a smart camera that's fully Alexa compatible, has two-way audio, advanced motion detection, and is suitable for both indoors and outdoors. This particular deal is for one camera only, but there's a two-camera kit also on sale for £149 here.

