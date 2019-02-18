Presidents' Day sales 2019: here are the final deals

Presidents' Day is officially here, and that means deals and sales from your favorite retailers on TVs, mattresses, appliances, and more. Today is probably the last day of discounts, so if you see a deal you like, we wouldn't wait around too long as there's a good chance it'll be back to full price tomorrow.



To help guide you through all the deals and offers, we've put together a list of the best sales that are currently going on. We've also hand-picked the top standout deals that include categories such as electronics, appliances, and home items.



We'll also tell you everything else you need to know about the Presidents' Day sale event such as the date, the retailers that are participating, and what deals you can expect and from what categories.

The best Presidents' Day sales:

Our best Presidents' Day sale picks:

Fire TV Cube $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, a hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible. Use your voice to control your TV and enjoy streaming over 500,000 movies and TV shows in Ultra HD.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro $249 $199 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $50 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro at Amazon. Unlike the previous models, the Pro features advanced motion detection with a camera view that generates motion alerts within user-set motion zones. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2 $199 $169 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 works with Alexa and sends alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected, or someone rings the Doorbell. Unlike the Pro, the Ring Doorbell 2 has a rechargeable battery power as well as the option to hardwire an existing doorbell. The Doorbell 2 is on sale for $169 at Amazon.View Deal

Ring Alarm Home Security System $199 $159 at Amazon

The Ring Alarm Home Security System works with Alexa and can be armed and disarmed with the command of your voice. The home security system includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender. The Ring Alarm is $40 off and the best price we've seen for this home security system.View Deal

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire HD 8 Tablet is $20 off right now at Amazon. The best-selling 8-inch HD display tablet features 16GB of storage and up to ten hours of battery life.View Deal

Apple iPad (latest model) $429 $329.99 at Amazon

The Apple iPad is on sale for $329.99. That's the best price we've seen for the newly released iPad that features a 9.7-inch Retina display, 128GB of storage and offers up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Vizio D55x-G1 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $478 $379 at Walmart

Save $100 on the Vizio 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. An excellent price for a 55-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the D-Series UHD TV allows you to stream your favorite shows from apps directly on the TV.View Deal

Sceptre X505BV-FSR 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget TV with basic features, then the Sceptre X505BV from Walmart is a great option. On sale for only $199.99, the FHD TV features 3 HDMI ports to allow streaming from other devices.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 720S 15-inch Laptop $1,499.99 $824.99 at Lenovo

Save up to $675 with coupon code IHEART720S on the 15-inch IdeaPad 720S laptop. The IdeaPad offers an Intel i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD and features more than 9 hours of battery life.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop $399 $319.99 at Dell

A terrific budget laptop, the 11.6-inch Inspiron 11 is on sale for $319.99. The convertible laptop packs an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 500GB SSD and features a 360-degree hinge that supports four different modes. View Deal

Dell SE2219H 22-inch Monitor $169.99 $99.99 at Dell

Get the Dell 21.5-inch Full HD monitor on sale for only $99.99. The thin and sleek monitor features an anti-glare screen that sits on a stand that is 30% smaller than previous models.View Deal

Xbox One S Anthem Bundle $299 $249 at Microsoft

Save $50 on the Xbox One S bundle that includes the Xbox One S 1TB console, wireless controller and a full-game download of Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition.View Deal

AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress $288.99 $245.64 at Amazon

You can save $43 on the top-rated Memory Foam Mattress from AmazonBasics. The queen-size mattress features three foam layers and a top memory-foam layer for the ultimate softness and support.View Deal

Slumber Solutions 14-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress $1,086 $417.59 at Overstock

The Slumber Solutions Foam Mattress features three different supportive layers to support and align your spine and comes in your choice of soft, medium, or firm support. Depending on sizing the mattress starts at only $417.59. View Deal

Spa Sensations Theratouch Memory Foam Mattress $389.99 $269 at Walmart

Get a king-sized Theratouch Memory Foam Mattress on sale at Walmart for only $269. The Spa Sensations mattress features 3-inches of Theratouch premium memory foam for maximized comfort and support.View Deal

Instant Pot LUX60 6 Qt Programmable Pressure Cooker $99 $69 at Walmart

Save $30 on the popular Instant Pot LUX60 pressure cooker at Walmart. The 6 Qt pressure cooker combines six kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes fast six times faster than standard cooking.View Deal

ILife V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum $159.99 $111.99 at Amazon

The iLife V3 robotic vacuum features pet hair care technology which focuses on picking up hairs, dirt, and debris. The self-charging vacuum is $48 off and the best price we've seen for this Amazon's Choice vacuum.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum $349.99 $599 at Walmart

You can save $249 right now on the top-rated Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum. The cordless vacuum provides up to 40 minutes of powerful suction and can transform into a handheld vacuum.View Deal

When is Presidents' Day?

Presidents' Day always falls on the third Monday in February. It was originally held on George Washington's birthday (February 22) but was moved in 1971 to accommodate the long holiday weekend. This year Presidents' Day is on Monday the 18.

When do Presidents' Day sales start?

Presidents' Day sales have already started for several retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy, promoting deals on TVs and home and kitchen appliances. Most retailers will extend their sales till Monday, so you have the whole holiday weekend to shop for the best deals.

The best things to buy at Presidents' Day sales

The biggest categories that are discounted during Presidents' Day weekend are electronics, appliances, home items, and clothing. Last year Amazon offered 20% off home items, and retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Home Depot are offering discounts on large and small appliances. Mattresses are also a popular sale category with retailers like Overstock, Temper-Pedic, and Nectar offering big sales throughout the weekend. There will also be clothing sales with some retailers like J Crew discounting its whole site.