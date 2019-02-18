Presidents' Day sales 2019: here are the final deals

Presidents' Day is officially here, and that means deals and sales from your favorite retailers on TVs, mattresses, appliances, and more. Today is probably the last day of discounts, so if you see a deal you like, we wouldn't wait around too long as there's a good chance it'll be back to full price tomorrow.
To help guide you through all the deals and offers, we've put together a list of the best sales that are currently going on. We've also hand-picked the top standout deals that include categories such as electronics, appliances, and home items.
We'll also tell you everything else you need to know about the Presidents' Day sale event such as the date, the retailers that are participating, and what deals you can expect and from what categories.
The best Presidents' Day sales:
- Walmart - rollbacks up to 50% off
- Amazon - save on smart home gadgets, Amazon devices, cookware and more
- Overstock - up to 70% off sitewide + free shipping
- Dell - save up to $400 on PCs and 40% on electronics.
- Best Buy - save up to 35% on top brand appliances
- Lenovo - save up to 70% on PCs
- Newegg - save up to $500 off laptops, TVs, gaming desktops and more
- Google - save on phones, smart home devices and more
- Ebay - save up to 70% on electronics, clothing and more
- Nectar - $125 off + two premium pillows free when you purchase a mattress
- Dreamcloud Sleep - $200 off when you purchase a mattress
- Mattress Firm - King sized mattress for the price of a twin
- Temper-Pedic - save up to $500 on select mattresses
- Casper - 10% off any order with a mattress with code PRES
- Serta - save up to $500 on Serta iComfort Mattress sets
- Target - up to 25% off home items
- Macy's - save up to 70% off sitewide + free shipping with $49 purchase
- Kohl's - Presidents' Day Doorbusters throughout the site
- Sears - up to 40% off appliances
- West Elm - 20% off your purchase + free shipping with code WINTER
- Wayfair - Presidents' Day clearance, up to 75% off
- Pottery Barn - up to 70% off 1000s of items
- Home Depot - up to 35% off appliance special buys
- J Crew - 40% off your purchase with code YESPLEASE
- Gap - 40% off everything with code GREAT
- Levi's - 30% off sitewide
- Groupon - 1,000s of discounted getaways
- Williams-Sonoma - 20% off your order + free shipping with code WINTER
Our best Presidents' Day sale picks:
Fire TV Stick with 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote
$39.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Right now you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $10 off. This best-selling HD streaming device uses the Alexa voice remote to stream thousands of channels, movies, and apps.View Deal
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
The 4K HDR stick allows you to enjoy a 4K Ultra HD streaming experience that's powered by Alexa. The streaming media player is on sale for $39.99. View Deal
Fire TV Cube
$119.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Save $40 on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, a hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible. Use your voice to control your TV and enjoy streaming over 500,000 movies and TV shows in Ultra HD.View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
$249 $199 at Amazon
For a limited time, you can save $50 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro at Amazon. Unlike the previous models, the Pro features advanced motion detection with a camera view that generates motion alerts within user-set motion zones. View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 2
$199 $169 at Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 works with Alexa and sends alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected, or someone rings the Doorbell. Unlike the Pro, the Ring Doorbell 2 has a rechargeable battery power as well as the option to hardwire an existing doorbell. The Doorbell 2 is on sale for $169 at Amazon.View Deal
Ring Alarm Home Security System
$199 $159 at Amazon
The Ring Alarm Home Security System works with Alexa and can be armed and disarmed with the command of your voice. The home security system includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender. The Ring Alarm is $40 off and the best price we've seen for this home security system.View Deal
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet
$79.99 $59.99 at Amazon
The all-new Fire HD 8 Tablet is $20 off right now at Amazon. The best-selling 8-inch HD display tablet features 16GB of storage and up to ten hours of battery life.View Deal
Apple iPad (latest model)
$429 $329.99 at Amazon
The Apple iPad is on sale for $329.99. That's the best price we've seen for the newly released iPad that features a 9.7-inch Retina display, 128GB of storage and offers up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal
Vizio D55x-G1 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$478 $379 at Walmart
Save $100 on the Vizio 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. An excellent price for a 55-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the D-Series UHD TV allows you to stream your favorite shows from apps directly on the TV.View Deal
Sceptre X505BV-FSR 50-inch FHD LED TV
$349.99 $199.99 at Walmart
If you're looking for a budget TV with basic features, then the Sceptre X505BV from Walmart is a great option. On sale for only $199.99, the FHD TV features 3 HDMI ports to allow streaming from other devices.View Deal
Samsung QN55Q6F Flat 55-inch 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV
$1,499.99 $842.08 at Amazon
Save over $500 on the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV at Amazon. The UHD TV features smart capabilities and the 360-degree design and clean cable solution offers a sleek, attractive look from every angle. View Deal
Sceptre U750CV-U 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV
$1,799.99 $899.99 at Walmart
Save a whopping $900 on the 75-inch Sceptre 4K TV at Walmart. While the UHD TV lacks smart capabilities, its still a terrific price for a 75-inch 4K TV and you could always pick up a cheap Fire TV Stick.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 720S 15-inch Laptop
$1,499.99 $824.99 at Lenovo
Save up to $675 with coupon code IHEART720S on the 15-inch IdeaPad 720S laptop. The IdeaPad offers an Intel i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD and features more than 9 hours of battery life.View Deal
Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop
$399 $319.99 at Dell
A terrific budget laptop, the 11.6-inch Inspiron 11 is on sale for $319.99. The convertible laptop packs an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 500GB SSD and features a 360-degree hinge that supports four different modes. View Deal
Dell SE2219H 22-inch Monitor
$169.99 $99.99 at Dell
Get the Dell 21.5-inch Full HD monitor on sale for only $99.99. The thin and sleek monitor features an anti-glare screen that sits on a stand that is 30% smaller than previous models.View Deal
Xbox One S Anthem Bundle
$299 $249 at Microsoft
Save $50 on the Xbox One S bundle that includes the Xbox One S 1TB console, wireless controller and a full-game download of Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition.View Deal
AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress
$288.99 $245.64 at Amazon
You can save $43 on the top-rated Memory Foam Mattress from AmazonBasics. The queen-size mattress features three foam layers and a top memory-foam layer for the ultimate softness and support.View Deal
Slumber Solutions 14-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress
$1,086 $417.59 at Overstock
The Slumber Solutions Foam Mattress features three different supportive layers to support and align your spine and comes in your choice of soft, medium, or firm support. Depending on sizing the mattress starts at only $417.59. View Deal
Spa Sensations Theratouch Memory Foam Mattress
$389.99 $269 at Walmart
Get a king-sized Theratouch Memory Foam Mattress on sale at Walmart for only $269. The Spa Sensations mattress features 3-inches of Theratouch premium memory foam for maximized comfort and support.View Deal
Instant Pot LUX60 6 Qt Programmable Pressure Cooker
$99 $69 at Walmart
Save $30 on the popular Instant Pot LUX60 pressure cooker at Walmart. The 6 Qt pressure cooker combines six kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes fast six times faster than standard cooking.View Deal
ILife V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum
$159.99 $111.99 at Amazon
The iLife V3 robotic vacuum features pet hair care technology which focuses on picking up hairs, dirt, and debris. The self-charging vacuum is $48 off and the best price we've seen for this Amazon's Choice vacuum.View Deal
Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
$289 $199.99 at Walmart
Get the top-rated Eufy RoboVac on sale at Walmart for $199.99. That's a $90 price cut for Wi-Fi connected vacuum that connects to Alexa and the Google Assistant to clean your floors completely hands-free.View Deal
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum
$349.99 $599 at Walmart
You can save $249 right now on the top-rated Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum. The cordless vacuum provides up to 40 minutes of powerful suction and can transform into a handheld vacuum.View Deal
Bissel PowerForce Helix Turbo Bagless Vacuum
$74 $59 at Walmart
Save $15 on the top-rated Bissel PowerForce Vacuum at Walmart. The lightweight vacuum weighs only 12 pounds, and the Helix system features powerful suction for long lasting performance.View Deal
- Shop more of the best deals and sales going on our deals pages that are updated daily.
- Back to the top ^
When is Presidents' Day?
Presidents' Day always falls on the third Monday in February. It was originally held on George Washington's birthday (February 22) but was moved in 1971 to accommodate the long holiday weekend. This year Presidents' Day is on Monday the 18.
When do Presidents' Day sales start?
Presidents' Day sales have already started for several retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy, promoting deals on TVs and home and kitchen appliances. Most retailers will extend their sales till Monday, so you have the whole holiday weekend to shop for the best deals.
The best things to buy at Presidents' Day sales
The biggest categories that are discounted during Presidents' Day weekend are electronics, appliances, home items, and clothing. Last year Amazon offered 20% off home items, and retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Home Depot are offering discounts on large and small appliances. Mattresses are also a popular sale category with retailers like Overstock, Temper-Pedic, and Nectar offering big sales throughout the weekend. There will also be clothing sales with some retailers like J Crew discounting its whole site.