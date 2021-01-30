Plex TV app: what devices can I use?

Cord cutting was once seen as a relatively impractical option, given the dominance of cable TV, but it’s getting easier every year as new apps continue to offer unbeatable deals on live TV. Plex is a rapidly growing live TV platform with over 100 free channels and several advanced features, available for just a few dollars per month.

In our Plex TV review, we laud the platform’s incredible value, unmatched flexibility, and intuitive interface. Here, we’ll cover the basics of the service, how it compares to cable and other streaming apps, and which devices you can currently use the Plex TV app on.

What is Plex TV?

Plex TV is a free live streaming service that’s designed as an all-in-one media platform. Along with a list of more than 100 free channels, Plex also has more than 20,000 free movies from some of the top production companies.

While Plex can be somewhat confusing to set up, it’s one of the most convenient ways to get rid of cable, and it’s an outstanding package, considering that it’s available for no charge. It also has a surprisingly sleek design.

Apart from being able to stream content from Plex’s expansive media collection, you can also bring your own content. Plex allows users to host their own media files - shows, movies, documentaries, and more - and stream them from the device of their choosing. Your own desktop acts as the Plex media server, streaming content to other devices in your network via the platform.

If you want to get more out of Plex, you can pay a (reasonably priced) subscription for the Plex Pass subscription. A great feature worth mentioning is the built-in DVR, which allows you to sync content across devices and download it locally for offline access. Plex Pass also integrates with Sonos, supports virtual reality, and has a comprehensive set of advanced options.

Which devices does Plex support?

Unlike some streaming services that only offer apps on a small range of devices, Plex is available on almost anything you can think of. You can use it on your computer and on iOS, smartphones and tablets through the Plex TV mobile app.

Similarly, Plex apps are on most gaming consoles, including PS5, 4 and 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S and X. Going even further, users can access their Plex accounts on Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Echo, and most smart TVs.

Plex automatically stores your progress across every device that’s associated with your account, so you won’t need to worry about keeping track of where you left off. It can also transcode content to ensure that your shows and movies play on every device you own, even if some devices don’t support the original file format.

(Image credit: Plex)

Plex TV app: what devices can I use?

Plex is one of the most intriguing additions to the streaming landscape, and its support for a wide range of devices makes it an accessible option for almost any user.

You can easily access Plex TV app using a tablet, smartphone, computer, smart TV, gaming console, streaming device, and even Amazon Echo. The platform’s convenient tools for cross-platform access make it even easier to use across every device you own.