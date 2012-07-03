Samsung EX2F announced

Samsung has unveiled the 12Mp EX2F which follows on from the EX1, adding Wi-Fi capability to allow image sharing direct from the camera.

The other big news is that the EX2F has an even bigger maximum aperture than the EX1, pushing up to f/1.4 from f/1.8. This means it has the largest aperture of any compact camera currently available.

The larger aperture should allow more control over depth of field as well as faster shutter speeds to be used in low light. In addition, the EX2F includes a dual image stabilisation system (optical and digital) to minimise the impact of camera shake.

Meanwhile, a built-in neutral density filter allows wide apertures to be used in bright light.

Samsung has extended the EX2F's low-light credentials with a 1/1.7-inch back-illuminated CMOS sensor and by keeping the resolution to 12-million pixels for better noise control.

The new lens f/1.4-2.7 lens gives the focal length equivalence of 24-79mm. It consists of eleven elements in nine groups, with four aspherical lenses and two high refractive lenses.

Samsung claims this provides a 20% increase in the amount of light on the sensor, a 20% increase in image quality and a 10% increase in zoom ratio compared with the EX1.

Advanced controls

The EX2F is aimed at enthusiast photographers. These users will appreciate the ability to use manual, aperture priority or shutter priory exposure modes.

The camera has two dials on the top-plate for speeding mode selection and a front wheel for adjusting settings.

It is also possible to capture video and 12Mp stills simultaneously using the Dual Capture feature.

Images are composed on the 3-inch Swivel AMOLED display, making shooting from a range of angles easier than with a fixed screen.

The Samsung EX2F will be available from early August and is set to retail for £429 (around $670).

Main features

12.4 million effective pixel 1/1.7" BSI CMOS

24-79mm f/1.4-2.7 3.3x zoom lens

3.0-inch Swivel VGA AMOLED display

ISO 80-3200, (plus 6400 12800 in extended mode)

Dimensions 111.9 X 62.0 X 28.9 mm

Weight 294.3g (without battery)