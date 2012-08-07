Nikon J2 photos and specs leaked

A set of leaked images appears to show the Nikon J2, which is believed to be the company's next compact system camera.

However, looking at the images reveals very little about what the likely specs of the new camera are as it looks pretty much identical to the current J1.

Update: Some apparent specs of an upcoming camera have now leaked, showing the camera to be almost identical to the J1.

The leaked specs suggest the J2 will use the same 10.1 million pixel CX format sensor and EXPEED 3 processor as its predecessor. A 920k dot LCD screen is thought to be on board, which is likely to be the same device as found on the Nikon V1.

It's not hugely surprising to see that Nikon appears to have kept the same form factor, image sensor size and overall design, as the Nikon J1 has been on the market for less than twelve months.

Rumours suggest that the release date could be during next week.

Competition

Nikon will be keen to push the Nikon 1 system after finally being joined by archrival Canon in the compact system camera arena.

Last month, the Canon EOS M was announced, featuring an APS-C size sensor, which is much larger than the device found in the Nikon 1 series of cameras.

Nikon launched two cameras in September of last year to sit in its Nikon 1 range, the J1 intended for beginners, and the more advanced V1.

The J1 has proven incredibly successful for the company, sitting at the top of the CSC sales charts for a number of weeks. It seems the V1 has proven less popular and there are rumours that it will be discontinued without a direct replacement.

Some have suggested that Nikon will announce a "pro" Nikon 1 at the upcoming Photokina show in September, which may use a larger sensor and be intended as a more direct competitor to the EOS M and other large-sensor cameras.

