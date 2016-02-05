Optus loves the bush: expands regional mobile coverage

People living in regional Australia are about to get a significant increase in the quality of their mobile coverage, with the announcement that Optus has purchased new regional licences in the 1800 MHz spectrum band.

The $196 million acquisition (2 x 20 MHz in 5 regions and 2 x 25 MHz in 7 regions) allows Optus to expand its 4G coverage to more places around Australia.

Allen Lew, Chief Executive Officer at Optus says the 1800 MHz spectrum will “help reduce dead zones across urban and rural boundaries, and give customers a seamless 4G experience when they’re on the go.”

Lew also said that “the rollout of 4G services using 1800 MHz spectrum means Optus customers with compatible phones can enjoy superfast downloads, browsing and streaming in more places.”

The 1800 MHz band is by far the most popular spectrum for 4G coverage around the world, and is compatible with the vast majority of smart devices around Australia.