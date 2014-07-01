You can pre-order the top-end LG G3 now for $599

The long wait for the LG G3 is finally over - for Americans anyway.

T-Mobile has cracked open the first pre-orders for the QHD device and the smartphone is expected to hit retail shelves starting July 16.

The G3 costs a baffling $599 if users buy the device out right, but just note this is the top-end model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB in storage. Alternatively there's also the option to pay off the device with installments of $24.95 over the course of 24 months.

On June 13 we caught wind that Verizon would be the first carrier to bring out the device on July 17 but now it seems T-Mobile has gotten first dibs.

Top of the line

First debuted earlier last month the LG G3 is one of the industry's first QHD capable smartphones with a 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 resolution display.

The device is also specced out with some of the latest internals including a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801 chipset. T-Mobile is also selling the beefed up version of the LG handset, which gets an Adreno 330 GPU along with the upped storage space and RAM.

Tucked into the side there's a microSD card to further expand the LG G3's storage capacity.

The smartphone also comes with a 13MP rear camera backed up by optical image stabilization. In front is a 2.1MP front snapper that will recognize a fist gesture as selfie time.