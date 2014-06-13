LG G3 release date tipped for July 17 on Verizon

Verizon may start selling the LG's new flagship, the LG G3, starting on July 17.

The ever-reliable Twitter tipster Evleaks posted an image of an internal Verizon document noting that pre-orders for LG's latest are to begin on July 10.

Following the online reservations, the faux-metal handsets will supposedly start shipping exactly one week later.

So far the big four US carriers have only announced potential plans to carry LG's first QHD handset. If the rumored dates are true the handset could also make its way to Sprint, T-Mobile and AT&T within a few days or weeks of launching on Verizon.

LG's best phone yet?

Although we've only had a short amount of time with the LG G3, it already has us impressed with a hot, albeit plastic, body. The handset also has one of the mobile's industry's first 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution screens.

On paper the handset has checked off almost all the standards for high-end Android phones, including a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Users that pony up for the top-end 32GB model will also have 3GB of RAM and an Adreno 330 GPU at their disposal to use.

Around the back users will find a 13MP camera with an optical image stabilized lens that should help reduce any camera shaking while taking photos. The smartphone also has a 2.1MP front snapper that's not very high-resolution but selfie takers will be able to trigger the shutter by making a fist with their hand.