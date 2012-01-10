Visa approves phones for NFC payment

Visa has certfied a wave of mobile phones for NFC payments - with handsets from RIM, Samsung and LG all given the payWave stamp of approval.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy S2, LG Optimus NET NFC, BlackBerry Bold 9900, BlackBerry Bold 9790, BlackBerry Curve 9360 and BlackBerry Curve 9380 have had their phones added to the approved list.

They will now be able to use the Visa payWave app to touch to pay at special (and rare) NFC terminals.

Reality

"The players are now in place for mobile payments to become a reality," said Sandra Alzetta, Head of Mobile Business Unit and Innovation Strategy at Visa Europe.

"We are working with our member banks, mobile network operators and key handset partners to ensure that future payment technologies are as easy, intuitive and secure as card-based transactions are today.

"Today's announcement plays a significant role in getting those new technologies into the hands of the consumer. It is a very exciting time for us all."

NFC payments are, of course, under major scrutiny, with the onus on manufacturers and the likes of Visa to convince the general public of the safety in swiping.

In cities like London NFC payment is a familiar site on the Tube - which allows people to pre-load cards with tickets or money to travel; a system that has largely proven secure and convenient.