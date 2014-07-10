Verizon follows everyone's lead with LG G3, G Watch release next week

Verizon customers will finally get a chance to pair up with LG's latest dynamic duo next week. In fact, they'll even get to use them on an XLTE-ready network, too.

LG announced pricing and availability for the LG G3 on Verizon after making the flagship handset available to AT&T customers earlier this week.

Available in black or white for $99.99 with a new, two-year activation, the XLTE-ready LG G3 can be pre-ordered from the Verizon website starting today. It will touch down in retail stores coast-to-coast beginning July 17.

For customers hoping to get their hands on a 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS display without committing to a two-year agreement, the Verizon EDGE early upgrade option is also available for $29.99 per month, amounting to just shy of $600 over the 20-month term.

Also available for pre-order today is the LG G Watch, which, for now, Verizon is making available strictly as an accessory purchase available at checkout with a "premium Android smartphone" running Android 4.3 KitKat or later.

Priced at $229.99, the LG G Watch is one of the first Android Wear devices to market, with a 1.65-inch IPS display capable of displaying weather, fitness, messages and other data.

At least for now, Verizon appears to only be offering the LG G Watch in black titan, so fans of the white gold color may want to look elsewhere since the carrier isn't really discounting the price when bundled with the LG G3.

Verizon's website promises the LG G3 and LG G Watch will ship by July 17, but those who prefer to shop at a Verizon Wireless Smart Store can saunter into a retailer that day and walk out with one or both devices in hand.