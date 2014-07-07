LG G3 and G Watch available at AT&T starting Tuesday

T-Mobile might have been the first to announce LG G3 preorders, but AT&T plans to steal the show by offering the phone first starting July 8.

Beginning tomorrow AT&T customers can start pre-ordering LG's latest 5.5-inch handset. The quad-HD smartphone is expected to arrive at customers' homes and in retail stores by July 11. T-Mobile's lands in stores on July 16.

The LG G3 can be had for $199 with a two-year agreement. Alternatively customers can pay off the phone in installments of $24.17/month on the carrier's Next 18 plan or $29/month on Next 12.

Customers interested in the device can expect a 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 resolution display powered by a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801 chipset. The device also comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB in storage and a microSD slot. For the camera, customers are looking at a 16MP rear camera coupled with a 2MP front snapper.

Android on your wrist

Alongside the LG G3, AT&T announced the LG G Watch would also be available for $229 with pre-orders starting July 8 and units shipping July 11.

Although the Google Play Store began selling the Android Wear-powered smartwatch last week, AT&T is holding a special offer that lets users buy the wearable device for half-off when they pick up the LG G3 on a two-year contract.

The LG G Watch is equipped with a 1.65-inch, 280 x 280 resolution display. The wrist worn device also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 1.2GHz processor and a 400mAh battery, which promises up to 36 hours of battery life.