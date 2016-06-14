Samsung Galaxy Note 7 release date could be earlier than expected

Before now our best guess for when we'll see the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was early August - possibly August 3 - but now it seems it might be arriving even earlier, albeit just by one day.

A photo, seemingly showing an advert for the new flagship phablet, was shared with SamMobile, complete with the date August 2.

But that's not the only thing we can take away from the image. For starters it contains five curved lines, which just about make the shape of a '7', adding weight to rumors that Samsung will skip the Galaxy Note 6 and call this one the Galaxy Note 7, to bring it in line with the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge numbering.

Edging closer

The image also strongly suggests that the Note 7 will have a curved screen, due both to those curved lines and, more obviously, text which reads "the next edge is just around the corner." It's long been rumored that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will have a curved screen, though what's less clear is whether there'll also be a flat version.

While the image looks somewhat believable there's also nothing in it which couldn't easily have been faked, but it largely lines up with everything we've heard so far.

If it is accurate then the Galaxy Note 7 will be announced at the Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York. The event is set to start at 11am EDT (8am PDT, 4pm GMT, 1am on August 3 AEST).

It should be worth the wait too, with rumors of a 5.8-inch 1440 x 2560 screen, a Snapdragon 823 processor, 6GB of RAM and even an iris scanner.