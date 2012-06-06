Samsung Galaxy Mini 2 hits the shelves

Samsung has shipped off its compact Galaxy Mini 2 Android smartphone for sale in the UK from today.

We first saw the phone at MWC back in February where we were impressed by the new model which brings a bigger battery and better screen into the mix.

Samsung's Simon Stanford said that the Galaxy Mini 2 is designed to "meet the growing demand for more affordable devices for customers on the lookout for their first smartphone".

A little slice of Gingerbread

Running Android 2.3 Gingerbread on an 800MHz processor with 512MB of RAM, our hands-on test at MWC showed the Galaxy Mini 2 to be surprisingly nippy for a budget handset.

On the outside it's not quite as tiny as its name would suggest, with a not-unreasonably-small 3.27-inch (320 x 480) touchscreen and a middling 11.9mm thickness.

There's 4GB of storage inside and a 1300mAh battery, and it carries the same 3MP camera on the back as the original Galaxy Mini.

If you're looking for a compact, budget phone you can get yours for free on a £15.50/month 24-month contract from T-Mobile now.