Oppo senses western oppo-rtunity, launches smartphones in Australia

Sensing a big oppo-rtunity for growth, Chinese manufacturer Oppo has today officially launched its first lineup of smartphones for the western market in Australia.

Initially available through their own online store, the company is launching four handsets from today, including the Find 7, the N1 mini, the Find 7a and the Neo 5.

Unlike the recent launch of the ZTE brand into the Australian marketplace though, Oppo is focussing the bulk of its lineup on the mid to high end, with three of the four handsets costing more than $500.

Pick a phone, any phone

The flagship of the new lineup, the Find 7, has a 5.5-inch Quad HD Gorilla Glass 3 screen, boasting an impressive 538ppi.

Inside is a quad-core 2.5GHZ processor with 3GB RAM, plus a 13 megapixel CMOS camera from Sony, and 32GB of internal storage. The Find 7 costs $719.

The N1 mini is noteworthy for its 195-degree rotatable 13-megapixel camera, which can be used for taking premium selfies.

It's 5-inch screen boasts a 1280 x 720 display, while the phone is powered by a Quad-core 1.6GHz processor, and costs $539.

In the slightly more affordable arena, the Find 7a is based on the Find 7, but with a lower res 1920 x 1080 screen, a smaller 2,800mAh battery and 16GB of internal storage. It will set you back $629.

Rounding out the new lineup is the Neo 5, which has a 4.5-inch 854 x 480 display, powered by a quad-core 1.2GHz processor and 1GB RAM.

It also offers a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera, and 4GB of internal storage, and can be picked up for $219.