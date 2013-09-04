Nokia Lumia 1020 hitting Aussie shores on September 17

While the Lumia 925 has only been in stores for about a month, Nokia's Lumia 1020 with its massive 41-megapixel camera will be available in a couple of weeks for $899.

Though Optus won't have the phone until October 1, Telstra and retailers will have the handset available from September 17.

Telstra will be offering the Lumia 1020 for just $816 outright, or through its $60 Every Day Connect Plan with a $15 handset repayment per month over 24 months, which will give you $600 worth of calls and MMS, unlimited SMS and 1GB of data.

It will also be available on its Business Performance Plan with the same inclusions.

Telstra and Optus will only sell the black model, while Dick Smith and Allphones will sell the black and yellow models only and Harvey Norman will have the black, yellow and white.

Camera prowess

The Nokia Lumia 1020 is of course powered by Windows Phone 8, and sports a 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and has a 4.5-inch AMOLED screen with a 1280x768 resolution display .

But of course the biggest calling card for the Lumia 1020 is its massive 41-megapixel PureView camera, which can produce some stunning images with the cameras features and apps.

As such, Nokia will also be offering up a camera grip for $89.95 from October that will extend the phones battery life and adds a two-stage shutter key and standard tripod mount.

Nokia will also be making available its "Pro Camera" app, which will let users manually adjust the Lumia 1020's camera settings like exposure, white balance, shutter speed and ISO.