LG's mondo Optimus G Pro touching down during May 1 event

The LG Optimus G Pro, that lovely and large handset we got to play with at this year's Mobile World Congress, is coming to America.

LG followed up on the save the date notices it sent out last week with a full-fledged invite to a May 1 event in New York City today, leaving little guesswork as to what we'll see in the process.

"LG invites you to share the genius of LG Optimus G Pro," it read in part.

Indie rockers Atlas Genius will be there too, making this a pretty hip happening and bringing sense to the event's "Share the Genius" tagline.

Pro-positions

Word on the street is that the States will see the 5.5-inch version found in Korea, the larger flavor of the phone (Japan commands a 5-inch variant). There, the phone costs 968,000 won, or $864.59, but you can expect a cheaper price thanks to contract agreements.

The screen comes packing 400ppi while the rest of the handset is alight with a 1.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon 600 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (SD card expansion available).

There are whispers the device will land on AT&T May 10, though we'll certainly get more specifics at the event itself about whether the Pro is a one-carrier pony or not.

TechRadar will bring you all the latest live from New York (event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EDT), so come on back for more.