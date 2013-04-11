Optimus G Pro arriving at AT&T alongside May flowers?

The month of May could bring a mega-sized phone to one U.S. carrier, according to a number of reports.

Tips are seemingly flying in left and right, with the consensus being LG's Optimus G Pro will come to AT&T next month - May 10, to be exact.

Android Central said it talked to a source familiar with the launch plans, and this person provided the 5.5-inch device's release details. The date is always subject to change, however, as nothing is official until LG or AT&T give the word.

Apparently, the G Pro will replace the current Optimus G on offer, though again, that's not set in stone.

It's Pro time

G Pro proponents will notice that the one rumored for AT&T is the larger Korean variant, and not the 5-inch version made for Japan.

The G Pro packs a quad-core1.7GHz Snapdragon 600 processor, 2GB of RAM and a Jelly Bean underbelly, but what really stands out is that stretched out 1080p full HD screen, one we called excellent in our hands on time with the device at this year's Mobile World Congress.

There's no word on whether other carriers will pick up the handset, which also lugs around a 13MP rear snapper and supports 4G LTE.

Will it break into the handheld world of the U.S., which tends to favor less spacious smartphone screens? Time, and confirmation on this rumor, will tell.

Via SlashGear