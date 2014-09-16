Is this Samsung's first selfie phone?

The world is going selfie mad so it's about time Samsung joined the craze - and the Galaxy Grand Prime is seemingly the phone it's going to use to do it.

The selfie-centric phone was leaked by Vietnamese site thegioididong.com, which both posted pictures and revealed some apparent specs. Those include a 5.0-inch 540 x 960 display, a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Grand Prime apparently runs Android 4.4 KitKat and is said to be equipped with an 8MP main camera which can record video in 1080p, but the star of the show is the 5MP front-facing camera, leaving it better equipped for selfies than most mid-range phones.

Cheap shots

Rounding out the specs there's apparently 8GB of built in storage, a microSD card slot and a 2600 mAh battery. According to the source it will arrive in Vietnam in October with a price of less than 5 million VND (£146 / $236 / AU$262).

As yet there's no word on if or when it will head west, but if it does it will be entering a crowded market, where only its selfie camera is likely to help it stand out, and even then it will face competition from the similarly selfie-focused Nokia Lumia 735 and Sony Xperia C3.