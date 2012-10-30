HTC Windows Phone 8X coming with wireless charging to Verizon

Verizon Wireless is set to carry HTC's Windows Phone 8X sometime next month, and when the carrier picks up the device, it will throw in a little something extra for its customers.

That added feature is wireless charging, a Verizon representative has confirmed to TechRadar.

"Yes, wireless charging for the 8X on Verizon Wireless is indeed built in," the spokesman said.

As if that wasn't nifty enough, Verizon customers are really in for a treat: the same spokesman confirmed that the feature will be exclusive to the carrier.

An HTC spokesperson also confirmed to TechRadar the wireless charging feature's Verizon exclusivity.

Charge on

Verizon, which can be tight lipped about its features and products (something we saw with its Galaxy Note II plans last week), didn't hold out for long in confirming that wireless charging would land on one of its WP8 handsets.

The 8X is going for $199 on a two-year contract and should arrive by Thanksgiving.

Big Red is also hosting the Nokia Lumia 822, an exclusive take on the Lumia 820 that customers can nab for $99.

U.S. residents should see another Windows Phone 8 handset from Verizon before the end of the year, at least according to Microsoft.

Microsoft sparked some Verizon intrigue when it revealed Big Red will carry a device called the Samsung ATIV Odyssey starting in December, a WP8 handset that hasn't yet been announced.

After Tuesday's charging announcement, it will be interesting to see what choice offerings Big Red has in store for these handsets.