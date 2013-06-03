Hold out no more: HTC One joining Verizon lineup 'later this summer'

The "will it, won't it" game is finally over. Verizon today confirmed that it intends to carry the HTC One.

The company was the lone major carrier holding out on HTC's flagship device, but that all will change in a few months' time.

"It's coming - the HTC One will be available on the #Verizon Wireless 4G LTE network later this summer," @VZWnews, the official Verizon news handle, tweeted.

AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile already carry the handset, and many in the industry expected Big Red to join the One parade at some point. Though we don't have a firm release date, "later this summer" is as good as it's going to get for now.

Oh happy day

When we asked HTC during CTIA 2013 if we would ever see the One on Verizon, we got a "nothing to announce" response that left little to interpretation. However, it appears the arrival was all but assured.

There are still plenty of questions left unanswered, such as what software it may throw on the handset, color variations, price details and if the One will replace the Droid DNA. When asked all of the above, a Verizon rep only repeated the season-specific release time frame.

HTC USA, which retweeted Verizon's initial announcement, said more details would come "closer to availability" when asked by @jjkamp if a stock vanilla Android version was a possibility.

Why Verizon decided to forgo a formal press release or statement we don't know, though the casual tweet shouldn't undermine the heft of the news.

Bringing HTC's acclaimed handset to its network is a coup for Verizon and its customers, not to mention HTC, a firm's with widely broadcast financial troubles.

Now that the One is coming to all of American's major carriers and arriving in stock Android form June 26, perhaps the phone maker can start hoping for a turnaround, not to mention a One-ness among U.S. customers. Ommmm.