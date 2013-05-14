BlackBerry Z10 will get BB 10.1 update from today

The BlackBerry Z10 will start reaping the rewards of the BlackBerry 10.1 update from today as the Canadian firm pushes it out to its fully touchscreen device.

BlackBerry 10.1 can already be found on the BlackBerry Q10 which launched with the updated software, and it brings a few new tricks to both handsets.

This means the BlackBerry Z10 will now be able to take advantage of the HDR mode in the camera app, plus the messaging hub gets pin to pin messaging for super secure missives.

Skype ahoy!

The 10.1 update brings more good news when it comes to apps and one of the biggest players to take advantage of this new version is Skype - which you'll now be able to fully enjoy on the BlackBerry Z10.

We've been told that by the end of this week most of BlackBerry's carrier partners (of which there are over 200 in 14 countries) will offer the 10.1 update to Z10 users, although those in the US will have to wait until the end of the month before they can grab 10.1.

Speaking at BlackBerry Live in Orlando company CEO Thorsten Heins confirmed it was committed to future upgrades to BlackBerry 10, promising to "provide regular platform updates to customers".