AT&T, Sprint announce HTC One available April 19 starting at $199.99

Update: As the One became available nationwide April 19, HTC sent out a press release detailing availability.

Though nothing has changed at either AT&T or Sprint, HTC said Best Buy, Radio Shack, Wal-mart, Target, Amazon.com, Costco, Car Toys, Sam's Club, HSN.com and its own website are all offering the phone.

What's more, T-Mobile revealed on April 16 that it will offer the One starting April 24 for $99 down and $20 payments for 24 months. Preorders can be placed now via T-Mobile's website.

Original article...

If you weren't wowed by the showy launch of the latest Samsung Galaxy S4 last month, your patience will be rewarded as the HTC One will actually arrive a few days earlier at two U.S. carriers, with a more competitive price tag.

AT&T and Sprint announced Tuesday that the HTC One will attempt to steal Samsung's thunder by arriving in stores April 19, with online preorders only days away.

Better yet, HTC's flagship 2013 handset will swoop in at an even more affordable price of $199.99 for the 32GB model with two-year commitment from either carrier, a full $50 cheaper than the competing Samsung Galaxy S4 - or what early adopters expected to pay.

For those who require more storage space on their Android smartphone, AT&T will have the upper hand as exclusive U.S. provider for a 64GB model priced at $299.99 with two-year agreement.

The big One

With a powerful 1.7GHz quad-core processor and zero-gap aluminum body housing a 4.7-inch 1080p HD display, the HTC One aims to throw down the gauntlet ahead of Samsung's latest arrival, which already has an April 16 preorder date with AT&T.

HTC One brings a new HTC Sense experience for Android smartphones, together with a host of innovative features such as the UltraPixel camera and HTC Sense TV.

While Sprint touts unlimited data as well as calling and texting for its HTC One, AT&T continues to point out that its 4G LTE network was recently ranked as the fastest from coast to coast.

For preorders starting this Thursday, April 4, AT&T will throw in a free HTC Media Link HD wireless HDMI adaptor (normally $90, until April 18, 2013); Sprint preorders will kick off a day later, on Friday, April 5.